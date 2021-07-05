Group dashes out of San Francisco Neiman Marcus store after handbag robbery

San Francisco police are investigating a brarobbery at a Neiman Marcus store Monday evening.

Authorities said the robbery happened around 5:49 p.m. at the high-end department store located in Union Square. But by the time officers arrived the suspects were already gone.

Witnesses said the ordeal happened just before the store was about to close. They said the suspects smashed display cases and snatched items from racks before fleeing.

Cell phone video shows the suspects bolting out of the store right behind each other with purses in their arms. It appears the suspects fled in awaiting getaway cars.