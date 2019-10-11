Guide: Fun things to do for San Francisco Fleet Week
SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) - Fleet Week is in full swing and continues into the weekend!
People visiting San Francisco this week should allow for extra travel time and, if driving, make sure you don't leave valuables in your car that could potentially attract burglars.
Visitors are encouraged to take public transportation to the festivities and, if traveling with kids or elderly, groups should come up with a reunification plan just in case they get lost or separated.
Lineup of Events
FRIDAY, October 11:
Advertisement
Humanitarian Assistance Village, and The STEM Education Center Presented by Verizon
Free Neighborhood Band Concerts – 1st Marine Division Band – "Party Band"
Free Neighborhood Band Concerts – Navy Band Southwest "32nd St. Brass Band"
The San Francisco Fleet Week AIR SHOW Presented by United Airlines
Free Neighborhood Band Concerts – 1st Marine Division Band – "Party Band"
Free Neighborhood Band Concerts – Navy Band Southwest "32nd St. Brass Band"
Free Neighborhood Band Concerts – Navy Band Southwest "Destroyers"
Free Neighborhood Band Concerts – Navy Band Southwest "Destroyers"
SATURDAY, October 12:
Ship Tours – Day 3: Pier 19 and Pier 30/32
Humanitarian Assistance Village, and The STEM Education Center Presented by Verizon
Free Neighborhood Band Concerts – 1st Marine Division Band – "Field Band"
Free Neighborhood Band Concerts – 1st Marine Division Band – "Party Band"
Free Neighborhood Band Concerts – Navy Band Southwest "Destroyers"
The San Francisco Fleet Week AIR SHOW Presented by United Airlines
Free Neighborhood Band Concerts – 1st Marine Division Band – "Field Band"
Free Neighborhood Band Concerts – 1st Marine Division Band – "Party Band"
Free Neighborhood Band Concerts – Navy Band Southwest "32nd Street Brass Band"
SUNDAY, October 13:
Ship Tours – Day 4: Pier 15/17 and Pier 19
Humanitarian Assistance Village, and The STEM Education Center Presented by Verizon
Free Neighborhood Band Concerts – 1st Marine Division Band – "Field Band & Party Band"
Free Neighborhood Band Concerts – Navy Band Southwest "32nd Street Brass Band"
The San Francisco Fleet Week AIR SHOW Presented by United Airlines
MONDAY, October 14:
Free Neighborhood Band Concerts – 1st Marine Division Band – "Field Band"
Ship Tours – Day 5 – Pier 30/32