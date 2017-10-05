Guide: Fun things to do for San Francisco Fleet Week
Fleet Week is in full swing and continues into the weekend!
Blue Angels perform airshow over San Francisco
KTVU Photojournalist Martin Holeton caught the Fleet Week festivities Friday in San Francisco
WEATHER FORECAST Near-freezing temps overnight in some Bay Area microclimates
Beautiful conditions forecasted for Fleet Week weekend!
The ride of a lifetime: KTVU's Heather Holmes flies with the elite Blue Angels
On a clear blue sky day at Oakland Airport's North Field, an F/A -18 Hornet with a slick coat of paint in blue and gold U.S. Navy colors is waiting to take Heather Holmes on the ride of a lifetime.
Blue Angels back in the Bay Area for Fleet Week
Fleet Week is in full swing in San Francisco.
2019 San Francisco Fleet Week Schedule of Events
People visiting the city this week should allow for extra travel time and, if driving, make sure you don't leave valuables in your car that could potentially attract burglars. 2019 Fleet Week Schedule of Events
Fleet Week kicks off Monday in the Bay Area
Best place to watch the NAVY's Blue Angels? San Francisco's Marina Green!
Here for Fleet Week— they serve their country and the hungry
Among those serving lunch to the thousands of hungry and homeless at San Francisco’s St. Anthony’s dining room Thursday was U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Christine Carter.
Security increase at Bay Area events this weekend
You can tell it's Fleet Week by the Navy vessel docked on the waterfront and members of the United States Armed Services are proudly wearing their uniforms. But this is just one of several major events in the city this weekend. Thousands of people will also gather at Golden Gate Park for the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass concert and there is, even more, going on.
Frank Somerville takes to the skies
The KTVU anchor was able to go up with the Breitling flight team as part of Fleet Week. Here's his experience.
Fleet Week: Blue Angels take to the skies
The annual Fleet Week is expected to draw thousands to San Francisco. Tara Moriarty reports.
For one Blue Angels pilot, it's a homecoming and dream come true
You may have seen the unmistakable streak in the sky, or heard a loud noise. The Blue Angels are back in town. They've been running practice drills over the Bay Area Thursday.
Marines take time out of Fleet Week to visit sick children in hospital
About a dozen U.S. Marines and Blue Angels took time out from their normal Fleet Week duties to visit with some sick children at a San Francisco hospital on Tuesday.
Earthquake safety drill held as part of SF's 36th Fleet Week
It's "Selfie with a Sailor" all week long in San Francisco. That's because more than 2,000 sailors, marines, and members of the U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy are expected to arrive for the city's 36th Fleet Week.
SAN FRANCISCO: Local sailors return home for Fleet Week.
Local sailors return home for Fleet Week.
SAN FRANCISCO: USS Coronado, Fleet Week
Tour the bridge of the USS Coronado with Mornings On 2 reporter Tom Vacar.