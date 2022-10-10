Gunshots fired, firecrackers thrown at 2 Oakland sideshows

Oakland police are trying to figure out who fired several shots during a sideshow early Saturday morning.



Officers were called to 42nd Avenue and Foothill Boulevard shortly before 3 a.m. by neighbors who heard noise from the sideshow.

After police arrived, another sideshow broke out five blocks away on International Boulevard.

Police reported hearing several gunshots as they worked to break up the crowd, where people were also throwing firecrackers, rocks, and bottles at the officers.

There were no reports of injuries.

