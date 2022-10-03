Residents frustrated with San Francisco police during sideshow

People living in one San Francisco neighborhood say they're frustrated about how police responded to a late night sideshow this weekend.

One man can be heard on cell phone video, saying: "They have like, the entire police department here, and they're not doing anything."

The sideshow was spotted on Harrison and Main streets, two blocks from the Embarcadero.

Residents said the sideshow happened just after midnight Sunday morning, and say that while police were on scene, there were plenty of people still doing donuts in the street.

They also said there's been problems with sideshows at this intersection before, too.

San Francisco has not yet responded.