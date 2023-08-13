Guy Fieri buys boy's hog at Sonoma County Fair to help ailing brother

article

Guy Fieri bought a 266 pound hog from a boy raising money for his ailing brother at the Sonoma County Fair last weekend.

Fieri paid $4,850 for ‘Daddy Pig,’ to help 10-year-old Jaxon Trappe, who was fundraising for his brother with cancer.

The live auction showed Jaxon's pig with a starting bid of $100, and resale value of $178.22.

"I lost my sister to cancer and I am so proud of Jaxon and his family," wrote Fieri on Instagram. "We pledge $10,000 in honor of Jaxon and his brother Jett."

The Food Network star purchased multiple animals at the Sonoma County Fair’s Junior Livestock Auction, and is donating the pig to help feed the hungry, according to the Press Democrat.

