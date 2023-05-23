Half Moon Bay High evacuated over bomb threat

Half Moon Bay High School was evacuated Tuesday morning after reports of a possible bomb threat, authorities said.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said it received a call this morning from a community member who said they heard of rumors of a bomb threat at Half Moon Bay High School.

"Staff had spoken with students last week about this rumor and worked with our School Resource Officer, who together determined the threats to be unsubstantiated and not credible," the sheriff's office said.

However, because of the call sheriff's deputies received Tuesday morning, authorities, found it best to evacuate the campus, so they can conduct a bomb sweep.

Students were dismissed early, at 11:30 a.m., due to the projected length of time the bomb sweep could take.