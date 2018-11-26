Half Moon Bay man arrested in 2018 sexual assault on teen

Half Moon Bay man arrested in 2018 sexual assault on teen

A Half Moon Bay man recently arrested by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office on sexual assault charges is facing additional charges after a juvenile who was sexually assaulted in 2018 recognized him from a suspect photo that appeared in a local newspaper. The victim in the 2018 case was 15 when a man who used force to sexually assault her while she was walking her dog on the morning of...

A pollution report card on California's beaches
video

A pollution report card on California's beaches

When it comes to biologically bad beaches, according to Heal the Bay, seven of California's top ten "baddest" bummer beaches are in Northern California. Of the entire statewide bottom 10, four Bay Area beaches rank as the most polluted. 