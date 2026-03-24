Hayward cop accused of trading protection for $1K, free sex pleads not guilty

The Brief Hayward police officer Benjamin Yarbrough has pleaded not guilty to bribery charges tied to an alleged scheme to protect an illegal brothel. Prosecutors say the officer accepted $1,000 and free sexual services in exchange for tipping off the business about law enforcement activity. Yarbrough has been placed on administrative leave.



A Hayward police officer has pleaded not guilty to charges that he accepted a $1,000 bribe and free sexual services in exchange for protecting an illegal brothel, prosecutors said.

Charges and plea

What we know:

Officer Benjamin Yarbrough, 48, entered a not guilty plea to bribery charges. Yarbrough is married to the sister of Hayward Police Chief Bryan Matthews.

Matthews said he became aware of the investigation in July and immediately referred the case to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office because of the family connection.

"After learning this information, and because of my familial relationship with Officer Yarbrough, I immediately contacted Alameda County District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson and requested her office conduct the criminal investigation," Matthews said.

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He added that he has had no involvement in the case. Yarbrough has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome.

"As Chief, I want to assure our community that we take all allegations of misconduct, including allegations of criminal conduct, very seriously," Matthews said. "Any criminal conduct on the part of any Hayward Police Department employee will not be tolerated, regardless of any personal relationships that may exist."

Allegations

The backstory:

Yarbrough, who joined the department in 2014, is accused of using his position to extort a brothel operator in exchange for money and sexual services.

According to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office, Yarbrough allegedly tipped off the business about law enforcement activity and investigated competitors.

The allegations stem from a separate San Jose police investigation into a residential brothel operating under the name "Hestia ACU Wellness." In that case, Yan Qiong Xiong, 40, was charged with pimping.

Investigators seized 11 cellphones and identified contacts linked to other suspected brothels, including one in downtown Hayward known as "Flame ACU Wellness."

Evidence

Authorities said a forensic review of the phones revealed communication between Yarbrough and Xiong.

Investigators allege Yarbrough used both his personal and work phones to arrange sexual encounters and a $1,000 payment. In exchange, he allegedly agreed to protect the business by warning of law enforcement activity and monitoring competitors.

Most of the messages reviewed by investigators were sent between March 12 and April 1, 2025.

"Officer Yarbrough’s actions appeared to act in support of the trafficking operation and to disrupt competing illicit businesses," a probable cause declaration stated.

Authorities allege Yarbrough asked about available women and reassured Xiong that he was a friend.

In one message cited by investigators, Yarbrough allegedly wrote, "I don’t bust, I protect and keep safe."

Surveillance images also show Yarbrough visiting the brothel at times consistent with the messages, authorities said.

Yarbrough has denied receiving money, knowing Xiong or engaging in sexual acts at the brothel, according to investigators.

Authorities said Xiong told investigators in November that she gave Yarbrough $1,000 in cash, in $100 bills inside a red envelope, and provided access to women so he would not shut down her operation.