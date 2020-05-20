Hayward police fatally shoot man in his 20s during traffic stop

Hayward Police Department say they are investigating a Wednesday afternoon officer-involved shooting where a traffic stop turned fatal.

Police said the shooting happened at around 2:27 p.m. at Wildwood and Kelly streets and that "officers discharged their service weapons." A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not say how many officers were involved in this incident, or if the man who was killed was a suspect.

It is not clear what the circumstances leading up to the shooting were exactly.

The officers involved will not be identified at this time, police said.

Skyfox flew above the scene and could see a heavy police presence including an armored BearCat unit.

Hayward Police Department said the investigation is active and ongoing as they gather witness testimony Police have asked anyone with information to contact Detective Mulhern at 510-293-7176.

This is the eighth deadly officer-involved shooting in the Bay Area since Easter.

KTVU's Henry Lee contributed to this report.