'He got his angel wings': 11-year-old NC boy dies after car hits him while trick-or-treating

An 11-year-old North Carolina boy who was struck by a vehicle while 'trunk-or-treating' at a local church over the weekend has tragically passed away.

The family has confirmed with FOX 46 Charlotte that 11-year-old Noah Chambers died from injuries he sustained in the accident.

"Noah got his angel wings and is in heaven now," the Chambers family said.

The Halloween tragedy happened on Friday night, Nov. 1 in Oak Ridge, North Carolina. Investigators said Noah was trying to cross the road when he was hit by an SUV. Doctors examined his brain and said Noah didn't have signs of responsiveness.

His family was hoping for a miracle.

According to NC State Highway Patrol, the driver who struck Noah was not speeding or impaired, and no charges have been made against the driver.

Noah Chambers was a 6th-grade student at Rockingham Middle School. The school shared a post Sunday evening with this statement:

"On behalf of our Rockingham County Middle School family. RCMS staff members would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family of Noah Chambers. We are heartbroken, and we will miss Noah so very much.

We wanted to let all of our parents know that we will have additional crisis counselors here at RCMS tomorrow, and for as long as they are needed. We will also dedicate our moment of silence tomorrow morning in honor of Noah.

All of our students will be given the opportunity to make cards for the Family of Noah, so that they know how much we are thinking of them. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Noah Chambers, and all of our RCMS family during this time."