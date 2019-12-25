'He knows if you've had a few": Police share festive reminder about drinking and driving
article
FREETOWN, Mass. - A police department's creative reminder about drinking and driving during the holidays has gone viral.
The Freetown Police Department in Massachusetts posted a photo of their sign to Facebook that used rewritten lyrics to the Christmas classic, “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.”
"He sees you when you're speeding. He knows when you don't brake. He knows if you've had a few, so don't go over .08."
The department captioned the photo "Happy Holidays and Stay Safe!"
The post has been shared over 4,000 times.