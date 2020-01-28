Head of San Francisco Public Works, Lefty O'Doul's arrested

article

TMohammed Nuru, whose nickname is Mr. Clean SF, and who is the director of San Francisco Public Works, as Nick Bovis, the owner of the popular Lefty O'Doul's restaurant, have been arrested, records show.

Jail records do not say what charges Nuru or Bovis have been arrested for. They were both taken into custody on Monday, records show

A call to the Public Works Department on Tuesday was not immediately returned. There are no charging documents filed with the federal court system.

The FBI has scheduled a news conference for 1:30 p.m.

On the city's website, there is a picture of Nuru giving a happy thumbs-up sign. His mantra, the city says is to "get it done."

Mohammed Nuru gives a thumbs up during a 2016 Arbor Day presentation.

He oversees a 1,600-member workforce and a $312 million annual operating budget.

Nuru said that he has boosted San Francisco's greening practices; created training and jobs opportunities and improved the cleanliness of San Francisco neighborhoods.

Nuru is also credited for launching a specialized team, known as the Hot Spots crew, to clean homeless encampments on a daily basis.

He also assigned a team of architects, engineers, landscape architects and project managers to design and deliver San Francisco’s innovative Navigation Centers ̶ to be welcoming shelters for people and their pets with on-site support services.

Bovis is the longtime owner of Lefty O'Doul's, which every year hosts an annual toy drive at Christmas. Bovis was not immediately available on Tuesday.