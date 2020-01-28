Head of San Francisco Public Works, Lefty O'Doul's owner arrested on corruption charges

Federal investigators on Tuesday announced corruption charges against the director of San Francisco Public Works, Mohammed Nuru, nickname Mr. Clean SF, and the owner of the popular Lefty O'Doul's restaurant, Nick Bovis.

Nuru was first arrested on Jan. 21 and released to FBI custody on condition that he would cooperate with the investigation. Investigators said, Nuru was advised by the court and FBI not to disclose his cooperation and he promised to obey those admonishments.

Authorities said he violated those terms and was arrested a second time on Monday. Bovis was also arrested on Monday.

Both defendants made court appearances on Tuesday and were each released on a $2 million bond.

Mayor London Breed told KTVU that she didn't have all the details of the case, but she did urge City Attorney Hererra to cooperate with the federal inquiry to "ensure public trust and transparency."

On the city's website, there is a picture of Nuru giving a happy thumbs-up sign. His mantra, the city says is to "get it done."

Mohammed Nuru gives a thumbs up during a 2016 Arbor Day presentation.

He oversees a 1,600-member workforce and a $312 million annual operating budget.

Nuru said that he has boosted San Francisco's greening practices; created training and jobs opportunities and improved the cleanliness of San Francisco neighborhoods.

Nuru is also credited for launching a specialized team, known as the Hot Spots crew, to clean homeless encampments on a daily basis.

He also assigned a team of architects, engineers, landscape architects and project managers to design and deliver San Francisco’s innovative Navigation Centers ̶ to be welcoming shelters for people and their pets with on-site support services.

Bovis is the longtime owner of Lefty O'Doul's, which every year hosts an annual toy drive at Christmas.