Healthcare workers in Contra Costa, Solano counties to get vaccinated

Hospitals in Contra Costa and Solano counties on Wednesday will begin giving their front-line health care workers the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine-- a crucial tool in the fight against the virus.

Concord Medical Center is where physicians and medical staff will receive their doses, following healthcare workers who got vaccinated on Tuesday at the Contra Costa Regional Medical Center in Martinez.

Contra Costa County says it received 9,750 doses of the vaccine Tuesday morning.

They are being distributed to frontline healthcare workers in high-risk settings at hospitals - people working in the Emergency room and Intensive Care Units.

The next group of vaccine recipients will be staff and residents in assisted living facilities. That's where nationwide about 40% of deaths have occurred.

"This is a big important feat of modern medicine," said Dr. Sergio Urcuyo, medical and ICU director at the Contra Costa Regional Medical Center. "That it's safe. I do believe this is where we turn the tide on this war."

Later on Wednesday morning. Solano County Public Health and North Bay Healthcare will begin rolling out the vaccine to healthcare workers.

Solano County received 3,900 dozes of the Pfizer vaccine this week.

They're expecting another 4,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week.