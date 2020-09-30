Hellish scene: Fires rage in North Bay, devouring homes in its path

article

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office posted photos and video of a hellish scene of fires raging on forested hillsides and devouring homes as the Glass Fire continues to gobble up earth and structures.

One picture showed bright, orange flames consuming a home on the Silverado Trail just outside St. Helena.

However, in one lucky instance, the sheriff tweeted that Lt. Patrick McMahon on Tuesday was able to save a man's burning home on Crystal Springs Road.

About 70,000 people were under evacuation orders in the wine region where the Glass Fire has incinerated dozens of homes along with winery installations and other buildings. New evacuation warnings were issued Wednesday morning for areas between Silverado Trail and Highway 29, including areas in the city of Saint Helena as the fire had already chewed up 76 square miles of earth and remained at 2% contained.

About 150 miles to the north, there was no containment reported for the Zogg Fire, which also erupted during Sunday’s high winds and grew quickly, killing three people.

The Glass and Zogg fires are among nearly 30 wildfires burning in California. Fire-related deaths total 29.

The National Weather Service said the weather conditions would last for several days due to high pressure centered over the state. Heat advisories were in effect or pending along about three-quarters of the California coast and many areas had poor air quality due to smoke.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.