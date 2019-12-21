Here's how to see the 2019 Ursid meteor shower this weekend

article

The night skies will light up one more time before Christmas with the annual Ursid meteor shower.

The American Meteor Society said the 2019 Ursid meteors are active from Dec. 19 to Dec. 24th, with a "sharp maximum" on Dec. 22. The Ursid meteor shower is only visible from the northern hemisphere.

If you want to see the Ursid meteor shower you should look just to the left of the bowl of the Big Dipper.

National Geographic said that while this annual meteor shower usually only produces 10 to 15 shooting stars an hour, the 2019 Ursid meteor shower could produce 45 shooting stars per hour.

The experts at the American Meteor Society said that if you want to see the Ursid meteor shower, you should commit at least an hour to sitting outside and waiting. Conditions will be pretty good, because the moon is waning.