Hidden body found days after Hayward shooting

article

The body of a man with gunshot wounds was found hidden under dirt and debris near BART's Hayward yard four days after witnesses saw -- but didn't report -- a shooting, police said.

The body was located Tuesday night near San Antonio Street and Hayman Street, where witnesses saw two men arguing before one shot the other on April 26, Hayward police said.

It wasn't until two days after the shooting that witnesses contacted police, the department said in a Facebook post on Friday.

Officers searched the area and found evidence of a shooting, but no sign of victims, and none were located at nearby hospitals, police said.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers checking the train tracks near Tennyson Road and Leidig Court located a 38-year-old Hayward man, Andres Sanchez. He fled on an all-terrain vehicle and jumped a wall into a residential neighborhood, police said.

Sanchez barricaded himself inside the garage of an occupied residence near the 29000 block of Chance Street. The two homeowners fled as officers arrived and, assisted by Fremont police and the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, negotiated with Sanchez to surrender.

After Sanchez was apprehended, police located the body.

Sanchez was taken into custody and accused of murder, home invasion robbery and felony evasion, police said.

The identity of the shooting victim wasn't released, pending formal identification by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, police said. He was Hayward's fourth homicide of 2024.

Anyone with information related to the homicide is asked to call Detective Scinto at (510) 293-7176.