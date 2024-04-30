Person of interest flees from Hayward police, barricades inside a home

article

Police in Hayward say a person of interest, who fled from police, entered a home that is not theirs on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said negotiators are at the scene. They are trying to get the person to come out from the home near Olympic Avenue and Chance Street.

KTVU first learned of the situation at around 5 p.m.

Police would not say why this person is considered to be of interest, nor why they fled.

KTVU has sent a crew to the area to find out more information. This is a developing story.