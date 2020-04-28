Hillary Clinton endorses Joe Biden for president
WASHINGTON (KTVU) - Former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton threw her support behind former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday.
Clinton formally endorsed the Democratic presidential candidate during an appearance at his virtual town hall.
"Thrilled to be part of your campaign not only to endorse you but to help highlight a lot of the issues that are at stake in this presidential election," she said.