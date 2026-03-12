Hit-and-run crashes at highest level in a decade, AAA study finds

The Brief In California specifically, one out of every ten deadly crashes was a hit-and-run, according to AAA. The consequences for victims can be devastating, both physically and financially. When a driver flees, there is no exchange of information, leaving victims with no accountability for the costs of the collision or their injuries.



Hit-and-run crashes are happening more often across the United States, reaching their highest recorded percentage in recent years, according to a new study from AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

A hit-and-run crash is defined as a collision in which a driver flees the scene immediately afterward. AAA found that about 15 percent of all reported crashes now fall under that category. The study examined crash data across the country from 2017 to 2023.

Hit-and-run crashes in California

By the numbers:

In California specifically, one out of every ten deadly crashes was a hit-and-run.

The consequences for victims can be devastating, both physically and financially. When a driver flees, there is no exchange of information, leaving victims with no accountability for the costs of the collision or their injuries.

Pedestrians and cyclists are especially vulnerable. One out of four people killed in crashes in 2023 were struck by a driver who fled the scene.

"You need to walk and cycle defensively," AAA spokesperson Doug Johnson said. "Wear that reflective vest when it’s dark, make sure you walk where you can be see. Even though it shouldn’t be on the pedestrian and cyclist alone — do what you can to help your chances."

The study also found that among known hit-and-run drivers, 40 percent did not have a valid driver's license, and more than half were not driving vehicles registered in their name.

"The majority of identified hit-and-run drivers were younger, usually men, not women, and they crash within a short distance of their home," AAA spokesperson Doug Johnson said. "So this is happening in their own communities."

Local perspective:

For many Bay Area residents, the findings hit close to home. Lilia Buban of Concord says she has been fortunate so far.

"Luckily, I haven't gotten anything like that," Buban said. "But it's hard when you've been hit and nobody's responsible. That's hard."

Mary Holland of Martinez says the numbers don't surprise her.

"As a driver, what I notice from other drivers on the road is there's no regard for safety," Holland said. "People run stoplights, run red lights. No, it doesn't surprise me at all."

Johnson said AAA research suggests drivers are less likely to flee when they believe they could get caught. Most hit-and-run crashes happen in the dark, when fewer witnesses are around. The organization points to the potential benefits of automatic crash sensors in cars and on phones, as well as traffic cameras that can capture the moment a collision occurs.