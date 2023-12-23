Hit-and-run in Antioch leaves two children dead

An overnight crash in Antioch has left two children dead and the driver of one of the vehicles fled the scene, police said.

The deadly incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of G and Sixth Streets in Antioch.

The two children, ages 12 and 13, were transported to a nearby hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

A four-door blue sedan, which was carrying the children, is believed to have run a stop sign, which led to the accident, a lieutenant told KTVU at the scene.

A black Cadillac SUV did not have a stop sign and T-boned the blue sedan, police said, adding that the driver of the Cadillac fled the scene on foot.

"It appears speed and reckless driving were factors in this incident," police said in a press release.

Police have yet to determine if the kids in the blue sedan were driving themselves or if a driver of that vehicle also fled.

The crash snapped off a fire hydrant at the intersection, which caused water to gush into the street.

The names of the children have yet to be released, but police are in contact with their parents.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lieutenant Rick Martin at 925-779-6972 or the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441.