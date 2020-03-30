Housing the homeless at Oakland hotels to slow the spread of COVID-19

Two hotels in East Oakland have now opened their doors to house the homeless during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Comfort Inn and The Radisson Hotel on Edes Avenue are being leased by the state of California for $2.1 million a month.

There are more than 8,000 homeless people in Alameda County, the majority of which do not have a place to isolate during this public health emergency.

Homeless advocates say getting homeless people off the streets and into temporary shelter will help save lives.

