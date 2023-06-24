Human remains found on Mt. Baldy days after Julian Sands' search resumed

Human remains have been found on Mt. Baldy Saturday.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, civilian hikers discovered the human remains around 10 a.m. Saturday.

While officials have not identified who the dead person is, this news comes just days after a search process resumed for missing actor Julian Sands, who was last seen in January 2023 during his hike near the area.

Prior to the news of Sands' disappearance, 75-year-old Jin Chung was rescued after a brief disappearance from a hike. The missing cases both came after a woman was killed when she slipped down a roughly 500-foot icy hillside.

As of 5:30 p.m., there's no official word on if the remains found on Saturday were of Sands, 65.

