Humble 49ers QB Brock Purdy says it's a 'blessing' to have great supporting cast

As the Super Bowl is just days away, the Niners are still the 2-point favorites over the Kansas City Chiefs, who are practicing at the Las Vegas Raiders' facility, which has both indoor and outdoor fields.

While football analysts say the Chiefs have a huge advantage because of their quarterback, the 49ers are confident that second-year pro Brock Purdy will hold his own against reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes.

"That's the most special thing about Brock," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday at a news conference. "He doesn't have to change much. Brock is the most humble person I've ever been around."

In typical humble fashion, Purdy chose to highlight others, instead of his own skills.

"It's been a blessing to have such a great supporting cast surrounding me," Purdy told reporters. "Obviously the keys weren't just given to me. It had to be earned. I came since Day 1, obviously to learn Kyle's system, his playbook, and earn the respect of my teammates."

Purdy said 49ers quarterback legends Joe Montana and Steve Young told him he doesn't have to be a superstar.

Instead, they said, trust the coaches and teammates, and then seize the moment, especially among the veteran players.

