Hundreds gather to remember Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in San Francisco's Castro

article

Several hundred people have gathered at Harvey Milk Plaza in San Francisco Friday evening to honor U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died earlier in the day.

San Francisco police said the gathering is peaceful.

Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.

She was 87.

She died surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, D.C.

Ginsburg was a lifelong champion of women's rights and an advocate for gender equality. She was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Bill Clinton in 1993 after being confirmed by a Senate vote of 96 to 3.