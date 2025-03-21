Hundreds of pieces of stolen mail recovered in South SF

article

Police have arrested a man who allegedly stole hundreds of pieces of mail from a South San Francisco apartment complex.

Zachary Zitzer, 38, was arrested Thursday after police connected him to a series of three robberies over a period of months at the apartment located on Mandalay Place in the Paradise Valley neighborhood, according to the South San Francisco Police Department.

Hundreds of pieces of stolen mail and evidence of a "complex fraud operation" were found at Zitzer's home, police said.

A second man, identified as 35-year-old Joshua Noble, was also arrested at Zitzer's home and was placed under arrest for felony fraud, identity theft, and drug possession offenses. However, police did not say whether Noble was also involved in the alleged mail thefts at the apartment complex.

The SSFPD first responded on Jan. 19 to the apartment on reports of a mail theft. A subsequent investigation led detectives to identify Zitzer as a suspect, and further attached him to two other reported thefts at the complex.

Anyone with information on the thefts was asked to contact the SSFPD Criminal Investigations Bureau at 650-877-8900.