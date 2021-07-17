Hurricane Harbor Splashtown shut down following a chemical leak affecting over 60 attendees, officials say

What was supposed to be a fun Saturday at a Splashtown in Spring turned south for some residents after a reported chemical leak affected more than 60 attendees.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Details are limited as it's an active situation, so It's unclear what caused the leak, as of this writing. However, officials with the Spring Fire Department as well as Harris County responded to the incident at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown on I-45.

During a press conference with several Harris County officials, a total of 26 people were hospitalized and 39 refused to be taken to the hospital after they went through the decontamination process.

Some attendees were experiencing minor skin irritation and inhalation irritation, authorities said, but are working to look into the chemicals involved.

A spokesperson for Six Flags issued the following statement to FOX 26 saying the park would be closed for the rest of the day "out of an abundance of caution."

"At approximately 2:30 this afternoon, a small number of guests in a section of the park reported feeling ill with respiratory irritation. The safety of our guests and team member is always our highest priority and the park was immediately cleared as we try to determine a cause. Out of an abundance of caution, the park has been closed for the day."

FOX 26 Houston will continue to monitor and update this story as more information becomes available.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP