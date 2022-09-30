Hurricane Ian heads for coastal Carolinas with storm surge, flooding rains

A revived Hurricane Ian set its sights on South Carolina's coast Friday and the historic city of Charleston, with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods after the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and left people trapped in their homes.

With all of South Carolina’s coast under a hurricane warning, a steady stream of vehicles left Charleston on Thursday, many likely heeding officials’ warnings to seek higher ground. Storefronts were sandbagged to ward off high water levels in an area prone to inundation. The hurricane warning stretches from the Savannah River to Cape Fear, with flooding likely across the Carolinas and southwestern Virginia, the National Hurricane Center said.

Hurricane Ian remained a Category 1 storm Friday morning.

On Friday morning in Charleston, powerful wind gusts bent tree branches and sent sprays of steadily falling rain sideways. Streets in the 350-year-old city were largely empty, an ordinarily packed morning commute silenced by the advancing storm.

When will Hurricane Ian reach South Carolina?

Hurricane-force winds (74-plus mph) are expected to begin along the South Carolina coast and portions of the southeastern North Carolina coast by Friday afternoon, FOX Weather reports.

A storm surge of 4 to 7 feet is predicted along the South Carolina coast, including the city of Charleston. A 3- to 5-foot surge is forecast from the South Carolina-North Carolina border to Cape Fear, North Carolina. A storm surge of 3 to 5 feet is also expected from the Savannah River to Edisto Beach in South Carolina.



As of 8 a.m. Friday, Ian was centered about 105 miles south-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, or 185 miles south-southwest of Cape Fear, North Carolina, and crawling toward the north at 9 mph.

National Guard troops were being positioned in South Carolina to help with the aftermath, including any water rescues. And in Washington, President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for the state, a needed step to speed federal assist for recovery once Ian passes.

Hurricane Ian impacts in North Carolina

Hurricane-force winds are also possible farther north along the North Carolina coast later in the afternoon.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper urged residents to prepare for torrents of rain, high winds and potential power outages. Cooper said that up to 7 inches (17.8 centimeters) of rain could fall in some areas, with the potential for mountain landslides and tornadoes statewide.

Hurricane Ian devastates southwest Florida

Ian came ashore Wednesday on Florida's Gulf Coast as a monstrous Category 4 hurricane, one of the strongest storms ever to hit the U.S. It flooded homes on both the state's coasts, cut off the only road access to a barrier island, destroyed a historic waterfront pier and knocked out electricity to 2.6 million Florida homes and businesses — nearly a quarter of utility customers. Some 2.1 million of those customers remained in the dark days afterward.

From trees getting ripped out of the ground to signs being ripped apart, traffic lights crashing onto roadways and some buildings simply being destroyed, the impact in southwest Florida was everywhere and almost nothing was spared.

Fort Myers Beach is, quite simply, destroyed. Businesses are gone. Jobs are obviously lost, at least temporarily. The cleanup will take weeks and that will almost certainly have to precede any rebuilding efforts. The damage assessments, and the cleanup, are just beginning.

Flooding was also widespread in the Orlando and Daytona Beach areas on the Atlantic Coast.

At least six people were confirmed dead in Florida, including two who died Thursday afternoon when their car hydroplaned and overturned in a water-filled ditch in north Florida's Putnam County.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at least 700 rescues, mostly by air, were conducted on Thursday involving the U.S. Coast Guard, the National Guard and urban search-and-rescue teams.

DeSantis said Friday that 95% of people are without power in Charlotte County, while 85% are without power in Lee County.

Cuba still in the dark after Ian

Hurricane Ian struck western Cuba Tuesday night and knocked out all of the island's power grid Tuesday night, leaving its 11 million people in the dark. The storm also left three people dead and caused still unquantified damage.

In addition to power problems Thursday in Havana, internet service was out and cellphones did not work.

A few hundred Cubans took to the streets Thursday night in Havana demanding the restoration of electricity.

