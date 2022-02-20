Georgia men pranked into wearing same shirt on group date

A group of friends in Flowery Branch pranked their husbands into unknowingly wearing the same shirts for a date night.

A video taken by Jessica Little shows the men arriving for dinner finding out they're all matching.

They made the discovery one at a time as they approached the table.

"We were getting together for a group date night with our friends and decided to buy all our husbands the same shirt to wear that night," Little told Storyful. "They had no idea, so we all got a good laugh as we each showed up to the restaurant one at a time."

