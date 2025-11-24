Expand / Collapse search

Man dies in custody at Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas

By
Published  November 24, 2025 3:57pm PST
Milpitas
KTVU FOX 2
A 33-year-old man was found unresponsive Sunday afternoon at the Elmwood Correctional Complex in Milpitas and was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later.

MILPITAS, Calif. - A 33-year-old man died while in custody at a Milpitas jail facility.

Inmate found unresponsive

What we know:

According to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, the man was found unresponsive around 2:56 p.m. Sunday in a housing unit at the Elmwood Correctional Complex.

Despite life-saving measures performed by jail staff and medical personnel, the man was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later.

No foul play suspected

Dig deeper:

The sheriff’s office said preliminary information indicates no signs of foul play or anything suspicious.

The man had been in custody at the jail since Feb. 14. His identity has not yet been released.

The coroner's office will determine the cause of death.

The Source: Information for this story comes from the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

