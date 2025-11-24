Man dies in custody at Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas

The Brief A 33-year-old man was found unresponsive Sunday afternoon at the Elmwood Correctional Complex in Milpitas and was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later. The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said there are no signs of foul play or anything suspicious in the preliminary investigation. The man, who had been in custody since Feb. 14, has not been publicly identified; the county coroner will determine the cause of death.



A 33-year-old man died while in custody at a Milpitas jail facility.

Inmate found unresponsive

What we know:

According to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, the man was found unresponsive around 2:56 p.m. Sunday in a housing unit at the Elmwood Correctional Complex.

Despite life-saving measures performed by jail staff and medical personnel, the man was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later.

No foul play suspected

Dig deeper:

The sheriff’s office said preliminary information indicates no signs of foul play or anything suspicious.

The man had been in custody at the jail since Feb. 14. His identity has not yet been released.

The coroner's office will determine the cause of death.