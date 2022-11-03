In wake of Paul Pelosi attack, public officials say they're increasingly targeted

The home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was still under close watch Thursday with noticeable security detail flanked outside the residence following the attack on Paul Pelosi.

However, many lawmakers and public officials say they don't have the same layer of protection.

Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren out of the South Bay sent a letter to the head of United States Capitol Police regarding the Pelosi attack that read in part: "The incident and related circumstances, including the manner in which the speaker and her family were targeted, raise significant questions about security protections for members of congress, particularly those in the presidential line of succession."

SEE ALSO: David DePape, alleged Pelosi attacker, was in country illegally, feds say

She also probed whether Capitol police working with federal and local law enforcement as well as they should.

"We're definitely seeing an escalation in the targeting of elected officials. Members of congress, state legislators such as myself," said California State Sen.Scott Wiener.

Wiener said as a Jew and openly man he's received numerous death threats.

He said most state lawmakers, and politicians who aren't in high profile roles seldom receive protection beyond the average citizen.

He says threats have a chilling impact on democracy. Wiener says lawmakers should be focused on policy and what constituents want.

"And instead, there's this third thing in the back of your mind. 'If I do this will someone threaten to kill me or try to kill me?' And that's terrible for democracy," Wiener said.

This week San Francisco Mayor London Breed said that she has been the target of death threats and that her security measures have changed since the attack on Paul Pelosi.

Outgoing Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf says she has also faced threats.

Schaaf says the media has in the past amplified the most extreme voices.

She says the rhetorical heat needs to be turned down to ensure the safety of public officials.

"I certainly look forward to not living under that constant fear for myself and for my family, and Americans need to see this as a fundamental threat to our democracy," said Schaff.