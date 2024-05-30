Incarcerated man identified after his death in Marin County Jail

An incarcerated man died while being held at Marin County Jail early Thursday morning, according to a press release from the Marin County Sheriff's Office.

Around 2:09 a.m., a deputy checking in on incarcerated people at the jail found one in need of medical attention. The man was later identified by the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office as 43-year-old Derrek Leeds of San Rafael. Leeds was alone in a cell when he was found, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies called the San Rafael Fire Department and began to perform life-saving measures on Leeds. SRFD arrived around 2:22 a.m., but he was pronounced dead twenty minutes later.

The San Rafael Police Department is investigating the death, while the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, Coroner Division will be handling the case. An autopsy is scheduled for this week, the sheriff's office said.

Leeds' next of kin has been contacted by the sheriff's office. No further information will be released by the Marin County Sheriff's Office.

This is the second in-custody death reported at Marin County Jail this year; the last incarcerated person died in custody in January. Two other in-custody deaths were reported within six months of that death.