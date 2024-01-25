Inmate at Marin County jail dies in custody

An inmate has died while in custody at the Marin County Jail Thursday morning, according to authorities. The Novato Police Department is investigating.

Marin County sheriff's deputies were performing routine checks in the jail around 5:45 a.m. when they came across the inmate in need of medical attention. They said the person was in their cell.

San Rafael fire authorities attempted life-saving measures until San Rafael's emergency department arrived, taking over. Despite these measures, the inmate died around 10 minutes later.

The Marin County Sheriff's Office requested Novato police to perform their independent investigation. Sonoma County Sheriff's Office's Coroner Division is handling all post-mortem duties.

The identity of the inmate will be released pending notification of next of kin.