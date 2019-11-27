Increased patrols in Lafayette, Orinda amid rise in crime

The rise in crime in Orinda and Lafayette has prompted law enforcement to step up patrols in those communities.

Contra Costa County deputies will work with officers from Lafayette and Orinda police departments throughout the day and night.

"Anytime we see a rise in criminal activity, especially violent crime, we react immediately,” said Sheriff David Livingston. “The citizens of Orinda and Lafayette should know we are out in force - some measures will be highly visible like our additional patrol deputies and other measures will be more covert. Our goal remains unchanged, to keep Contra Costa families safe."

Tuesday night three suspects broke into a Lafayette home and tied up the couple inside before making off with stolen valuables, the sheriff's department said.

The husband and wife were tied up for four hours until they were able to break free, Spokesman Jimmy Lee said.

Both residents suffered minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital. Lee did not detail how the residents were restrained. At least one of the suspects had a pistol, Lee said.

Lee also said he was not able to immediately confirm whether this home invasion is linked to another one reported on Oct. 31. That's the same night that both Oakland police and Orinda police were asked to help recover a stolen BMW taken from a homeowner about three miles away on Martino Road in Lafayette, and the same night a mass shooting took place in Orinda that left five people dead.

In that home invasion robbery, there were also three suspects and two victims, who were tied up after answering a knock on their door at about 8:30 p.m. The suspects spent about an hour robbing the home before fleeing in the victims' BMW, which was later found abandoned in Oakland.