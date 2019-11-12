Call logs show Orinda's only 2 patrol officers were in Oakland on night of shooting

article

Call logs released to KTVU from the night of the Orinda Halloween-party shooting that left five people dead, confirm that Orinda's only two patrol officers were in Oakland at the time of the shooting.

The officers were assisting Lafayette Police Department with a violent home invastion robbery. Their investigation ultimatly led the officers to Oakland.

The shooting at an Airbnb rental home happened just before 11 p.m. on Halloween night.

According to the call logs, there were no officers in the city of Orinda and police did not make it to the scene until 10 minutes after the shooting.