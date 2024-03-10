Increased security, evacuations at U.S. embassy in Haiti amid growing violence
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti - U.S. troops have been deployed to beef up security at the U.S. embassy in Haiti and evacuate non-essential personnel by helicopter.
There has been increased violence in the neighborhood around the embassy in the capital Port-au-Prince, which is largely controlled by gangs.
Those gangs have recently launched massive attacks on at least three police stations. A state of emergency and nightly curfew has been put in place by Haitian officials.