Indoor malls are shut down again in San Francisco, more coronavirus testing expected

Indoor malls in San Francisco are shut down on Monday because of a surge in cases and hospitalizations as health officials are expected to announce a new health order that will expand coronavirus testing.

Stonestown Galleria and Westfield San Francisco Center opened just last month after shutting down in March, and now they’re closed once again because the city is on California's coronavirus watch list.

An increase in hospitalizations put the city in this spot, so now San Francisco's residents, workers and visitors have to follow state restrictions which says indoor malls and non-essential offices must shut down or limit indoor operations.

Mall stores with outside entrances and offices doing minimum basic operations can stay open. Restaurants can only serve people outdoors and for take out.

Mayor London Breed says to expect these tightened restrictions to be around until the spread of the virus slows down and if it gets worse – they’ll take the shutdowns even further.

City officials say many new cases of coronavirus can be blamed on family and friends getting together in groups so they ask you limit gatherings and wear a mask.

As for the new health order that’s expected to be issued, officials say the city is meeting testing goals but it’s taking longer for people to get appointments and results.

The health order today will require private health care providers to make same-day testing available for patients who’ve had close contact with coronavirus cases or have symptoms.

Private hospitals and clinics will also have to test asymptomatic front line workers.

Last week, San Francisco added a new testing site at the Potrero Hill Health Center.