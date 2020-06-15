Indoor malls reopen in San Francisco

Indoor shopping returns to San Francisco on Monday after stores shut down nearly three months ago.

Westfield Mall is just one of the malls to reopen after non-essential stores shut down mid-March in the city.

While some stores, not including indoor malls, opened for curbside pickup a couple of weeks ago, people can now finally walk into a mall and buy what they want.

But there are new rules.

At the mall, shoppers have to cover their faces at all times and maintain their distance from others.

The number of guests will be monitored and controlled to avoid crowding in lines – high-touch areas will be cleaned more often and more hand sanitizer and handwashing stations will be available.

There will also be more customer service reps at the mall to answer any questions people may have/

The Westfield mall has new hours too – they’re open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

San Francisco's Stonestown Galleria also opens Monday, but the Japan center malls will remain closed for now.