Info sought in Oakland homicide of engaged man

The Oakland Police Department is seeking information in the homicide case of a man fatally shot in 2023.

George Afakisi was standing outside with friends in the 1900 block of Crosby Avenue when he was fatally shot, police said on Nov. 26. According to witnesses, multiple suspects were seen leaving the area in a dark-colored sedan.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. Afakisi died at the scene.

George Afakisi, fatally shot in Oakland on Nov. 26, 2023.

He is survived by his fiancée and daughter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.