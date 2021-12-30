Oakland police chief says new plan to combat crime focuses on violent offenders
In less than two weeks, a new plan is set to take shape within the Oakland Police Department that police chief LeRonne Armstrong hopes will curb crime in one section of the city.
Crime, COVID concerns keep customers away from Oakland Chinatown
Crime and COVID concerns are hurting Oakland Chinatown businesses at a time when sidewalks would normally be packed with people shopping in preparation for the Lunar New Year.
Support dog stolen on day homeless man moves into new place in Oakland
Gregory Branscum is worried sick after someone stole his car in Oakland with his emotional support dog Ruff inside.
Elderly woman shoved to ground in Oakland Chinatown, police looking for victim and attacker
Police in Oakland are searching for a person responsible for shoving an elderly woman in Chinatown this week.
Judge says no immediate end to federal oversight of Oakland police
A judge told the Oakland Police Department that it shows signs of improving but he saw no immediate end to federal oversight of the department, which has stretched on for nearly two decades.
Dead body found inside burned van in Oakland
Oakland police were at the scene of a burned vehicle in Oakland early Wednesday. A dead body was found inside.
Oakland police ask public for help identifying cars seen casing cannabis dispensaries
Oakland police are asking the public for help identifying cars that have been seen casing cannabis dispensaries in Oakland over the last several days.
23 Oakland police officers test positive for COVID
23 Oakland police officers tested positive for COVID-19, the department confirmed on Thursday.
Suspect arrested in armed robberies of UPS drivers
A suspect has been arrested in a series of armed robberies of UPS drivers in Oakland earlier this month, according to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.
Oakland police describe Lake Merritt police strategy to combat crime
Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong on Monday described the violence that occurred during the Christmas holiday weekend, including the city's 134th homicide of the year, an officer-involved shooting and other shootings, robberies and armed carjackings.
Oakland police graduates 25 new recruits
Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said the new officers include six women and 19 men, and nine of the recruits are from the city of Oakland.
New patrol district coming to East Oakland where 60% of service calls come from
Sixty percent of calls for service are coming from East Oakland so Armstrong is creating the sixth district, he said at the news conference from the police substation in East Oakland at 2651 73rd Ave.
Oakland police safely locate missing at-risk teen girl
Kyla Peterson, the 15-year-old girl who ran away from home Thursday, has been safely located, police said Saturday morning.
Oakland police investigating shooting near MacArthur Boulevard
Oakland police are investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning in the area of Fisher Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland.
Oakland shooting under investigation
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland police department.
Delivery truck driver carjacked, kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint, Oakland police say
Oakland police say a delivery truck driver was carjacked, kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint Friday morning.
Teenager accused of stabbing his father to death in Oakland
KTVU FOX 2's Henry Lee reports.
Oakland City Council votes to add more officers to quell spike in violent crime
Oakland will have two more police academies over the next two fiscal years to hire more sworn officers. Many cheered the vote. Many did not.
Another victim in Kevin Nishita's fatal Oakland shooting emerges, describes gunman
For the first time, a witness in the deadly shooting of security guard Kevin Nishita provided a detailed account of what happened.
Do more police reduce violence? Oakland grapples with how to make city safer
As homicides surge in Oakland and city officials debate whether to hire more officers a key question lingers: Do more police reduce crime and are collateral consequences worth the benefits of having more officers on the street?