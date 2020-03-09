Interactive map: A Bay Area county-by-county breakdown COVID-19 cases
We've broken down the cases in the Bay Area and around Northern California, county by county.
Alameda County: 588 positive cases; 13 deaths
Berkeley: 23 positive cases
*Note: Berkeley has a separate health jurisdiction
Contra Costa County: 417 confirmed cases; 7 deaths
Marin County: 141 positive cases; 7 deaths
Napa County: 22 cases, 2 deaths
San Francisco County: 583 positive cases, 9 deaths
San Mateo County: 579 positive cases; 13 deaths
Santa Clara County: 1,207 positive cases; 39 deaths
Solano County: 73 positive cases; 1 death
Sonoma County: 107 positive cases; 1 death
This list will be updated as new cases are reported. This story was last updated on April 7, 2020.