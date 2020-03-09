Interactive map: A Bay Area county-by-county breakdown COVID-19 cases

Don't forget to download the new and improved KTVU mobile app

We've broken down the cases in the Bay Area and around Northern California, county by county.

Alameda County: 588 positive cases; 13 deaths

Berkeley: 23 positive cases

*Note: Berkeley has a separate health jurisdiction

Contra Costa County: 417 confirmed cases; 7 deaths

Marin County: 141 positive cases; 7 deaths

Napa County: 22 cases, 2 deaths

San Francisco County: 583 positive cases, 9 deaths

San Mateo County: 579 positive cases; 13 deaths

Santa Clara County: 1,207 positive cases; 39 deaths

Solano County: 73 positive cases; 1 death

Sonoma County: 107 positive cases; 1 death

This list will be updated as new cases are reported. This story was last updated on April 7, 2020.