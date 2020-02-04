Investigation into deadly shooting at Brisbane home

Brisbane police investigators are trying to unravel the motive behind a deadly shooting.

The city has been long-known as a quiet San Francisco suburb tucked in the hills just south of the city. But now Brisbane and its residents are grappling with a violent crime.

“Yes, it concerns me. It shouldn’t be happening in this town, you know? There’s a lot of kids. There’s a school at the end of the street,” said Brisbane resident Kim Peterson.

The street in question is the 300 block of Alvarado. Brisbane police responded to 911 calls around 4:15pm Monday and found a dead body. They say the male victim had been shot several times, and died at the scene.

“The resident was located safe in his home, and is now cooperating with police,” said Brisbane Police Department spokeswoman Michelle Moneda.

The crime scene is a few dozen yards from Brisbane Elementary School, at the end of the block. Some long-time residents say it’s a case that hits too close to home.

“We have so many kids in this town, that we’re having home invasions and people getting shot, right on, right literally across the street from the elementary school,” said Peterson.

Brisbane police investigators initially said this was a home invasion which led to a deadly shooting. But as their investigation has moved forward, they now say this is a random, isolated incident. Not a home invasion, although they don’t know the link between the home owner and the victim.

“They’re getting more and more pieces of this puzzle and now it’s looking more like it’s not a home invasion or a robbery. Rather it’s an incident that’s more random,” Said Moneda.

Police have not released the names of the victim or the homeowner, and say there are no charges pending in the case. They are asking residents to come forward with information, in the first fatal case in four years.