Investigation underway into police shooting in San Francisco

article

A police shooting unfolded in San Francisco Friday afternoon, authorities said.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, the shooting happened around 12:48 p.m. on Varney Place near 3rd Street.

Police have not confirmed what led up to the incident or whether anyone was injured, but video from the Citizen App shows someone being carried away on a stretcher.

Person Shot by Police @CitizenApp Varney Pl & 3rd St 12:57:03 PM PDT