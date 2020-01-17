Is your 49ers ticket real? Buyer beware

Expect tight security at Levi's Stadium this weekend as the 49ers take on the Packers for the NFC Championship. But with tickets to the sold-out game in high demand, officials are issuing a warning. They say be on the lookout for scammers and counterfeiters, looking to take advantage of fans.

Jim Mercurio, Executive VP of Stadium Operations and GM at Levi's Stadium says, "Be wary of somebody who's coming up to you with a pair of tickets in their hand, or a printout, or a screenshot of something."

All are signs the tickets could be counterfeit. Most tickets are electronic, not printed these days. So that in itself is a red flag.

And screenshots won't work. You need an active bar code on your mobile device. Stadium officials say they'll be on the lookout for scammers.

"As you get into these bigger games, the risk probably increases a little bit. But ever since we went to mobile ticketing it's kind of knocked that risk down quite a bit which is pretty exciting," Mercurio says.

Counterfeit merchandise is another story. Authorities busted several people selling fake 49ers gear last weekend. They say security will be tight again this week.

"We've got undercover cops here. We've got people always looking for that sort of things. The NFL brings out a whole bunch of people as well that supports this endeavor trying to protect the integrity of the brand for one," Mercurio says.

In fact, security will be tight all around. Expect to see Santa Clara police in uniform and in fan attire, as well as on bikes and on foot. They also have a special unit that looks for trouble in the surrounding neighborhoods.

"This is a group of officers that do nothing but patrol our residential and commercial businesses outside of the stadium's footprint," Capt. Wahid Kazem with Santa Clara Police says.

Their message: follow the rules, be respectful, and of course, have a good time.

"Hoping for great results not only on the field, but as well as the fan experience in the stadium," Kazem says.