Japanese national who worked in San Jose found dead in Grand Teton National Park

A man found dead on a mountain climbing route in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming over the weekend has been identified as a Japanese national who worked in San Jose, according to the National Park Service.

File photo of Grand Teton National Park. The National Park Service said a man found dead on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 was a Japanese national who worked in San Jose. (National Park Service)

The body of 42-year-old Hitoshi Onoe was found Saturday by park rangers at the base of the Black Chimney climbing route on Teewinot Mountain.

"Onoe appears to have been climbing alone with the intent of going up the East Face route on the mountain, based on a marked map found with him," the park service said, adding, "Route finding is difficult in the area."

SEE ALSO: Lightning possibly caused death of family hiking near Yosemite

The Japanese consulate has contacted Onoe's family in Japan to notify them of his death, according to the park service. No other details were immediately available about what caused his death.

Advertisement

"Grand Teton National Park employees extend their condolences to Hitoshi Onoe’s family and friends," park officials said.