Peninsula jewelry store owner shoots at thieves during attempted armed robbery

An attempted armed robbery of a jewelry store near Redwood City on Monday led to the store owner using his own gun to shoot at the suspects, though no one was hurt, according to his wife and co-owner.

San Mateo County sheriff’s officials said deputies were called to Plaza Jewelers at 3303 Middlefield Rd. at 5:50 p.m. Monday night.

Investigators were told that three male suspects, their faces fully covered in black masks and wearing dark clothing, entered the store, displayed their firearms and then demanded money and jewelry.

Store co-owner Rosalba Fareas told KTVU that two of the suspects were armed: one with a shotgun and another with a handgun. Fareas said they pointed their weapons at her and her husband and that’s when her husband got out his own gun and shot.

Fareas said no one was struck, and the three suspects ran off. "They didn't steal anything," she noted. The wife also said that her husband was a licensed gun owner.

She said four customers were in the store at the time and that everyone was okay.

"The suspects left the area south on Middlefield Rd.," the sheriff’s office said, adding, "A search of the area was conducted, but the suspects could not be located."

Fareas told KTVU that this was not the first time someone tried to rob the store at gunpoint. She said a similar incident unfolded in 2013. During that holdup, her husband also responded by using his gun to thwart the robbers. "My husband got the gun," Fareas said, "They heard a noise and ran away."

Anyone with information about Monday’s armed robbery attempt was asked to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office at 650-363-4911. Tips can also be left anonymously at 1-800-547-2700.