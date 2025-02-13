The Brief Joann to close around 500 stores nationwide. Over a dozen locations in the Bay Area have been impacted, including four in the East Bay. Store closures linked to financial struggles and bankruptcy filings.



Joann, the struggling fabric and crafts retailer, announced Wednesday it will close approximately 500 stores across the United States, including over a dozen in the Bay Area.

The decision comes during a challenging period for the company, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last month. This marks Joann's second bankruptcy filing within a year, citing issues such as weak consumer demand and inventory shortages as contributing factors.

Recent financial challenges prompt bankruptcy filings

Previously, Joann sought Chapter 11 protection in March 2024 and reemerged as a private company.

However, continued operational challenges led to a second bankruptcy filing in January. Joann is now aiming to sell the business and has stated that closing "underperforming" locations is essential to facilitate this process.

Company aims to sell and close underperforming stores

Here’s a full list of the more than 500 stores that are closing including those in the Bay Area.

JOANN stores closing around the Bay Area:

Store Number 112: 245 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA 94925

Store Number 730: 1948 S El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA 94403

Store Number 871: 308 Walnut Stree, Redwood City, CA 94063

Store Number 2133: 1675 B Willow Pass Road, Concord, CA 94520

Store Number 2150: 300 El Cerrito Plz, El Cerrito, CA 94530

Store Number 2189: 7177 Amador Plaza Road, Dublin, CA 94568

Store Number 2271: 699 Lewelling Blvd Suite 230, San Leandro, CA 94579

Store Number 2533: 423 Westlake Center (Second Level), Daly City, CA 94015

Store Number 605: 19765 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA 95014

Store Number 1787: 225 Tennant Station, Morgan Hill, CA 95037

Store Number 154: 3620 Industrial Dr, Santa Rosa, CA 95403

Store Number 1763: 425 Rohnert Park Expy W, Rohnert Park, CA 94928

Store Number 850: 2051 Harbison Dr, Vacaville, CA 95687

Joann fabrics stores closing full list: