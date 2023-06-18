John Legend hangs out with kids in Berkeley before Greek Theatre event

article

John Legend brought his kids to hang out in Berkeley before his performance at the Greek Theatre Saturday night.

The 12-time Grammy winner posted pictures with his daughter and son showing their day together in the Bay Area.

"Luna and Miles came with me to Berkeley today," wrote Legend on Instagram. "What a wonderful day with my babies. A wonderful night with all of you at The Greek!"

The photos showed them having fun at a kids' playground, posing in front of some flowers on campus, and then dressed for the evening concert performance. He also posted a video of Luna singing and dancing on a blue playground horse.

Legend has three children with wife Chrissy Teigen: 7-year-old Luna, 5-year-old Miles, and a daughter born in January 2023.

Fans posted parts of Legend's performance at the Greek saying it was an unforgettable evening. He sang some of his greatest hits, such as "All of Me," "Ordinary People," and "Tonight."