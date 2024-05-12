2 east bay leaders killed in SoCal car crash

Peggy Moore and her wife Hope Wood were killed in a crash in southern California this weekend.

The two East Bay leaders died in San Diego County Friday night, according to friends.

Moore helped work on former President Obama's campaign in 2008 and was an advisor for former Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.

In 2019, Moore and her wife Hope started the political consulting firm Hope Action Change.

"I’m heartbroken to hear of the tragic loss of Peggy Moore and Hope Wood. Peggy was a friend, an activist, and one of the best organizers I knew. Her passion and fight for justice and equality is what brought her and Hope together," said Rep. Barbara Lee in a statement. "Both Peggy and Hope made an impact on our community, on our city, on our state, and on our nation that will be felt for generations to come.